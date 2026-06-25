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NJPW Announces Full Match Card For G1 Climax 36 Night One

By
James Hetfield
-
NJPW G1 Climax 36
NJPW G1 Climax 36

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced the complete lineup for the first night of G1 Climax 36, which will take place on Saturday, July 11th, at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

The card features nine matches, including competitors like Yuto-Ice and Aaron Wolf, who have qualified for the A and B Blocks, respectively. The main event of the night will showcase an A Block match between the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Yota Tsuji, and the AEW International Champion, Konosuke Takeshita.

You can check out the full lineup for NJPW G1 Climax Night One below:

B Block: OSKAR/Yujiro Takahashi vs. Ren Narita
B Block: Aaron Wolf vs. HENARE
B Block: Callum Newman vs. Yuya Uemura
B Block: Shota Umino vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
A Block: Ryohei Oiwa/El Phantasmo vs. Boltin Oleg
A Block: Yuto-Ice vs. Great-O-Khan
A Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Jake Lee
A Block: Hirooki Goto vs. SANADA
A Block: Yota Tsuji vs. Konosuke Takeshita

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