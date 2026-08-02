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NJPW G1 Climax 36 Night 11 Results – August 2, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
NJPW G1 Climax 36
NJPW G1 Climax 36

NJPW G1 Climax 36 Night 11 Results – August 2, 2026

Location: Fukuoka Japan
Venue: Fukuoka International Center
Attendence: 2,306

Tag Team Match
TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa) defeated Goto Revolutionary Army (Tatsuya Matsumoto & Hirooki Goto) via Senton on Matsumoto (6:01)

Tag Team Match
House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Sanada) defeated Unbound Company (Yuto Ice & Gedo) via Figure 4 on Gedo (5:40)

Tag Team Match
United Empire (NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion & IWGP Tag Team Champion Great O Khan & Jakob Austin Young) defeated United Empire (Jake Lee & Zane Jay) via Dominator Claw on Zane Jay (6:19)

6 Man Tag Team Match
Strong Openweight Champion Boltin Oleg, Television Champion Konosuke Takeshita & Toru Yano defeated Unbound Company (IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji, Shingo Takagi & Daiki Nagai) via School Boy on Nagai (6:33)

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
NEVER Openweight Champion Aaron Wolf (6) defeated Drilla Moloney (8) via Angle Slam (13:11)

Block B Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
Zack Sabre Jr (4) defeated Oskar (8) via Modified Cross Ankle Lock (15:58)

Block B Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
Ren Narita (8) defeated Yuya Uemura (6) via Figure 4 Knee Bar (20:00)

Champion vs. Champion Block B Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
Global Champion Gabe Kidd (10) defeated NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion & IWGP Tag Team Champion Henare (8) via Leg Trap Piledriver (20:35) (Recommend)

Cancel Match

Block B Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
Callum Newman (8) defeated Shota Umino (0) via Forfeit

Block B Standings After Night 11

1st Place- Global Champion Gabe Kidd (10 Points) (5-2)

2nd Place- NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion & IWGP Tag Team Champion Henare & Callum Newman (8 Points) (4-2) & Drilla Moloney & Oskar (8 Points) (4-3)

3rd Place- NEVER Openweight Champion Aaron Wolf & Yuya Uemura (6 Points) (3-3)

4th Place- Zack Sabre Jr (4 Points) (2-4) (On the bubble)

Last Place- Shota Umino (0 Points) (0-9) (He had to forfeit his last 8 matches)

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