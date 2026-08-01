Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 7 Results – August 1, 2026

Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

High Speed Champion Yuna Mizumori (2) defeated Kikyo Furusawa (0) (7:59)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Goddess Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (2) defeated Rian (0) via Tensei (8:21)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Artist Of Stardom Champion Julia Hart (4) defeated Hina (2) via Hartless (8:04)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Saya Kamitani (3) defeated Koguma (4) via Star Crusher (7:24)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

New Blood Tag Team Champion Aya Sakura (4) defeated Ruaka (4) via Shin Sakuracchi (9:59)

Non Title Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

World Of Stardom Champion Suzu Suzuki (6) defeated Hanako (2) via Tequila Shot (11:06)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Momo Watanabe (6) defeated Ami Sourei (2) via Peach Sunrise (13:34)

Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Wonder Of Stardom Champion Hanan (6) defeated Starlight Kid (1) via Wrist Clutch Backdrop Hold (11:28)

Blue Stars Standings After Night 7

Block A

1st Place- World Of Stardom Champion Suzu Suzuki (6 Points) (3-0)

2nd Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Aya Sakura & Ruaka (4 Points) (2-1) & Artist Of Stardom Champion Julia Hart (4 Points) (2-0)

3rd Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (2 Points) (1-3) & Hina & Hanako (2 Points) (1-2)

Last Place- Rian (0 Points) (0-3)

Block B

1st Place- Wonder Of Stardom Champion Hanan & Momo Watanabe (6 Points) (3-0)

2nd Place- Koguma (4 Points) (2-2)

3rd Place- Saya Kamitani (3 Points) (1-0-1)

4th Place- High Speed Champion Yuna Mizumori & Ami Sourei (2 Points) (1-2)

5th Place- Starlight Kid (1 Point) (0-1-1)

Last Place- Kikyo Furusawa (0 Points) (0-4)