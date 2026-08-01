GCW Rude Awakening Results – August 1, 2026
Fatal 6 Way Match
Terry Yaki defeated Alexander Lev, Ryan O’Neill, Jay Lucas, Jimmy Lloyd & Anakin Murphy
Leedz Lewis defeated KJ Orso
Vipress defeated Gary Jay
Non Title Match
Ultraviolent Champion Otis Cogar defeated 1 Called Manders
Marcus Mathers defeated Avery Styles
Shotzi Blackheart defeated Darin Corbin
GCW Tag Team Titles Match
Bustah & The Brain (Alec Price & Jordan Oliver) (c) defeated Janelasus (Joey Janela & Megan Bayne) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!!)
GCW World Title Match
Atticus Cogar (c) defeated Devon Monroe (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)