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GCW Rude Awakening Results – August 1, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
GCW Rude Awakening
GCW Rude Awakening

GCW Rude Awakening Results – August 1, 2026

Fatal 6 Way Match
Terry Yaki defeated Alexander Lev, Ryan O’Neill, Jay Lucas, Jimmy Lloyd & Anakin Murphy

Leedz Lewis defeated KJ Orso

Vipress defeated Gary Jay

Non Title Match
Ultraviolent Champion Otis Cogar defeated 1 Called Manders

Marcus Mathers defeated Avery Styles

Shotzi Blackheart defeated Darin Corbin

GCW Tag Team Titles Match
Bustah & The Brain (Alec Price & Jordan Oliver) (c) defeated Janelasus (Joey Janela & Megan Bayne) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!!)

GCW World Title Match
Atticus Cogar (c) defeated Devon Monroe (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

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