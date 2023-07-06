NJPW Independence Day Night 2 Results – July 5, 2023

NJPW recently had the second night of their STRONG Independence Day Event, which emanated from inside Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The show saw Jon Moxley take on El Desperado in a Final Death Match in the main event.

Below are the results from the show:

– Boltin Oleg, Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi def. Rekka, Takahiro Katori and Dragon Libre in a Kick Off Show Match.

– Satoshi Kojima def. Oskar Leube in a Singles Match.

– Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira and TJP) def. Ryohei Oiwa and Homicide in a Tag Team Match.

– Bullet Club (Clark Connors and Dan “Drilla” Moloney) (c) def. CHAOS (Rocky Romero and YOH) to retain their IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.

– Murder Sauce (Alex Zayne and Lance Archer) def. TMDK (Kosei Fujita and Bad Dude Tito) in a Tag Team Match.

– The DKC, Tomohiro Ishii and Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Team Filthy (Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs and “Filthy” Tom Lawlor) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Giulia def. Willow Nightingale (c) to become the new NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion.

– Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto) (c) def. Bullet Club (Gabriel Kidd and Alex Coughlin) to retain their IWGP Tag Team Championships.

– Eddie Kingston def. KENTA (c) to become the new NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion.

– Jon Moxley def. El Desperado in a Final Death Match.