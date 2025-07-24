TNA iMPACT Results – July 24, 2025

Date: July 24, 2025
Location: The Ryan Center – Kingston, RI
Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell
Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt
On the Card:
- TNA & NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne addresses the crowd
- Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana
- Six-Woman Tag Match: The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration & Mystery Partner
- TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater speaks
- No Disqualification Match: Jake Something vs. Mance Warner (w/ Steph De Lander)
Opening Promo – Santino Marella
TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella addresses the crowd and issues a warning to Ethan Page: “See you Tuesday.”
Suddenly, Masha Slamovich interrupts. She demands a rematch against Jacy Jayne, stating the title was stolen from her.
Santino grants her the rematch for next week, making Masha smile as she exits.
The System Promo
The System (Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, JDC, and Moose) enter the ring dressed in red and yellow—except for Moose.
Eddie Edwards says he’s given everything to make TNA thrive.
Myers calls TNA their home and says the brand is everything.
JDC pledges loyalty, saying they’ll be Santino’s soldiers if TNA is going to war.
Moose reflects on his TNA legacy and says it’s not just about titles—it’s about legacy. He declares: “I know what I need to do next—whoop that Trick!”
Trick Williams Confronts The System
Trick Williams arrives with First Class. He mocks Moose for losing to Leon Slater and says, “TNA is my house now.” Trick brags about beating both Hendry and Santana and doubts Moose has the firepower to take him on.
Before anything escalates, The Order 4 enters. Mustafa Ali promises to bury Trick “like The Undertaker,” and tension explodes into a chaotic brawl between The System and Order 4. Security rushes in to separate the factions.
Six-Woman Tag Match
The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay) & Mara Sade (fka Jakara Jackson) vs. The Elegance Brand (Ash, M & Heather By Elegance) w/ The Concierge
Result: The IInspiration & Mara Sade def. The Elegance Brand via pinfall after The IIdolizer.
Injury Report (TNA Medical)
Gia Miller: Minor head injury and multiple bruises from Tessa Blanchard’s attack. She is currently under observation and sidelined indefinitely.
Moose: Suffered a hip injury during his match with Leon Slater at Slammiversary. Status: day-to-day.
KC Navarro: Re-aggravated his previous knee injury during the Slammiversary 4-way tag title match.
Backstage Segment – Indi Hartwell, Dani Luna & Victoria Crawford
Mike Santana avoids media questions about his Slammiversary loss.
Meanwhile, Indi Hartwell tries to interview Victoria Crawford, but Dani Luna interrupts, demanding answers. Crawford claims to be Indi’s mentor and storms off to speak with Santino to make a match. Indi insists, “She’s not my mentor.”
Backstage – Eric Young’s Declaration
Eric Young addresses The Northern Armory, saying he plans to “cleanse TNA.”
Tom Hannifan wonders aloud, “What in the world does he mean by that?”
TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater Speaks
Leon Slater, the youngest X-Division Champion in TNA history, enters the ring. A video package plays highlighting AJ Styles praising Slater at Slammiversary.
Leon says he’s here to elevate the title and thanks Moose for the respect shown after their match. He asks to be joined by The Hardys.
Matt Hardy speaks first, saying the energy in TNA is electric. He calls Slater “the real deal.”
Jeff Hardy praises Slater’s potential. Before they can go further, Steve Maclin interrupts.
Maclin commends Slater and says TNA needs to unite. He refers to The Hardys as mentors and legends—then adds: “And then… you got me.” The three champions hold their titles high in a powerful image of unity.
No Disqualification Match
Mance Warner (w/ Steph De Lander) vs. Jake Something
Result: Jake Something def. Mance Warner via pinfall after hitting the Blackhole Slam.
TNA & NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne Promo
Jacy Jayne enters to a chorus of mixed reactions. She calls herself “history in the making” and “picture-perfect.”
She confirms that her contractually obligated rematch with Masha Slamovich will take place next week—and tells the audience to snap their pics while they still can.
Tag Team Match
The Great Hands vs. Matt Cardona & Brian Myers (w/ Alisha Edwards)
During the match, a mysterious Secret Service member chokeslams Cardona.
Result: The Great Hands def. Cardona & Myers via pinfall.
Main Event – Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana
Before the bell, Frankie Kazarian tries to join commentary but is removed by security.
Result: Mike Santana def. Joe Hendry via pinfall after a Razor’s Edge-style slam following a back-and-forth contest.
Post-match, the two shake hands in a sign of mutual respect. Santana celebrates with the fans to close the show.