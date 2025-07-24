TNA iMPACT Results – July 24, 2025

Date: July 24, 2025

Location: The Ryan Center – Kingston, RI

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

On the Card:

TNA & NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne addresses the crowd

Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana

Six-Woman Tag Match: The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration & Mystery Partner

TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater speaks

No Disqualification Match: Jake Something vs. Mance Warner (w/ Steph De Lander)

Opening Promo – Santino Marella

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella addresses the crowd and issues a warning to Ethan Page: “See you Tuesday.”

Suddenly, Masha Slamovich interrupts. She demands a rematch against Jacy Jayne, stating the title was stolen from her.

Santino grants her the rematch for next week, making Masha smile as she exits.

The System Promo

The System (Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, JDC, and Moose) enter the ring dressed in red and yellow—except for Moose.

Eddie Edwards says he’s given everything to make TNA thrive.

Myers calls TNA their home and says the brand is everything.

JDC pledges loyalty, saying they’ll be Santino’s soldiers if TNA is going to war.

Moose reflects on his TNA legacy and says it’s not just about titles—it’s about legacy. He declares: “I know what I need to do next—whoop that Trick!”

Trick Williams Confronts The System

Trick Williams arrives with First Class. He mocks Moose for losing to Leon Slater and says, “TNA is my house now.” Trick brags about beating both Hendry and Santana and doubts Moose has the firepower to take him on.

Before anything escalates, The Order 4 enters. Mustafa Ali promises to bury Trick “like The Undertaker,” and tension explodes into a chaotic brawl between The System and Order 4. Security rushes in to separate the factions.

Six-Woman Tag Match

The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay) & Mara Sade (fka Jakara Jackson) vs. The Elegance Brand (Ash, M & Heather By Elegance) w/ The Concierge

Result: The IInspiration & Mara Sade def. The Elegance Brand via pinfall after The IIdolizer.

Injury Report (TNA Medical)

Gia Miller: Minor head injury and multiple bruises from Tessa Blanchard’s attack. She is currently under observation and sidelined indefinitely.

Moose: Suffered a hip injury during his match with Leon Slater at Slammiversary. Status: day-to-day.

KC Navarro: Re-aggravated his previous knee injury during the Slammiversary 4-way tag title match.

Backstage Segment – Indi Hartwell, Dani Luna & Victoria Crawford

Mike Santana avoids media questions about his Slammiversary loss.

Meanwhile, Indi Hartwell tries to interview Victoria Crawford, but Dani Luna interrupts, demanding answers. Crawford claims to be Indi’s mentor and storms off to speak with Santino to make a match. Indi insists, “She’s not my mentor.”

Backstage – Eric Young’s Declaration

Eric Young addresses The Northern Armory, saying he plans to “cleanse TNA.”

Tom Hannifan wonders aloud, “What in the world does he mean by that?”

TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater Speaks

Leon Slater, the youngest X-Division Champion in TNA history, enters the ring. A video package plays highlighting AJ Styles praising Slater at Slammiversary.

Leon says he’s here to elevate the title and thanks Moose for the respect shown after their match. He asks to be joined by The Hardys.

Matt Hardy speaks first, saying the energy in TNA is electric. He calls Slater “the real deal.”

Jeff Hardy praises Slater’s potential. Before they can go further, Steve Maclin interrupts.

Maclin commends Slater and says TNA needs to unite. He refers to The Hardys as mentors and legends—then adds: “And then… you got me.” The three champions hold their titles high in a powerful image of unity.

No Disqualification Match

Mance Warner (w/ Steph De Lander) vs. Jake Something

Result: Jake Something def. Mance Warner via pinfall after hitting the Blackhole Slam.

TNA & NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne Promo

Jacy Jayne enters to a chorus of mixed reactions. She calls herself “history in the making” and “picture-perfect.”

She confirms that her contractually obligated rematch with Masha Slamovich will take place next week—and tells the audience to snap their pics while they still can.

Tag Team Match

The Great Hands vs. Matt Cardona & Brian Myers (w/ Alisha Edwards)

During the match, a mysterious Secret Service member chokeslams Cardona.

Result: The Great Hands def. Cardona & Myers via pinfall.

Main Event – Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana

Before the bell, Frankie Kazarian tries to join commentary but is removed by security.

Result: Mike Santana def. Joe Hendry via pinfall after a Razor’s Edge-style slam following a back-and-forth contest.

Post-match, the two shake hands in a sign of mutual respect. Santana celebrates with the fans to close the show.