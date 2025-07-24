TNA Wrestling Pays Tribute To Hulk Hogan On iMPACT Broadcast

The July 24, 2025 edition of TNA iMPACT opened with a solemn tribute to the late Hulk Hogan, honoring the legendary WWE Hall of Famer and global wrestling icon who passed away earlier this week at the age of 71.

Before the first match of the night, the following message was delivered to the viewing audience:

“Earlier today, the world learned of the passing of the biggest icon in the history of professional wrestling, Hulk Hogan. His contributions to this company and the entirety of this industry will never be forgotten. TNA Wrestling is deeply saddened by this news, and we send our condolences to the fans, friends, and family of Hulk Hogan.”

The tribute was met with respect and silence from the live crowd, reflecting the immense impact Hogan had on wrestling across multiple generations.

Tonight’s episode of #TNAiMPACT is dedicated to the memory of Hulk Hogan. Watch LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/vV0uAYI2F2 pic.twitter.com/57u3b0NOdO — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 25, 2025

Hogan’s History with TNA

Hogan joined TNA Wrestling in 2009, playing a pivotal on-screen and backstage role during a critical time in the promotion’s development. His run helped bring mainstream attention to the brand and featured interactions with top TNA talent such as Sting, AJ Styles, Kurt Angle, and Bobby Roode.

Though his tenure with TNA was polarizing at times, there’s no denying that Hogan’s presence expanded the company’s visibility during a crucial era.

As tributes continue to pour in from every corner of the wrestling world, TNA’s heartfelt message serves as a reminder of Hogan’s far-reaching legacy—one that touched not only WWE, but also the stars and fans of IMPACT Wrestling.