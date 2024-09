NJPW Road To Destruction Night 7 Results – September 17, 2024

Location: Hokkaido Japan

Venue: Recruit Staffing Rick & Sue Asahikawa Gymnasium

6 Man Tag Team Match

Masatora Yasuda, Ryusuke Taguchi & Tiger Mask defeated Daiki Nagai, Jado & Shoma Kato via Oh My & Garankle on Nagai (9:10)

Bushi defeated Katsuya Murashima by submission via Boston Crab (7:17)

Tag Team Match

United Empire (Callum Newman & Francesco Akira) defeated Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma via Running Knee Attack on Honma (8:36)

Tag Team Match

House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Sho) defeated Just 5 Guys (Junior Heavyweight Champion Douki & Taka Michinoku) (8:05)

Non Title Match

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champions Be Bop Tag Team (Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano) & Boltin Oleg defeated House Of Torture (Dick Togo, Evil & Yujiro Takahashi) via School Boy on Togo (10:23)

Tag Team Match

Just 5 Guys (Sanada & Taichi) defeated TMDK (2024 G1 Climax Zack Sabre Jr & Kosei Fujita) via Seitei Juji Ryo on Fujita (10:40)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Chaos (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi Hashi) defeated Bullet Club War Dogs (Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd, Global Champion David Finlay & Gedo) via GTR on Gedo (11:52)

8 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) defeated United Empire (NEVER Openweight Champion Henare, Television Champion Jeff Cobb, KOPW 2024 Champion Great O Khan & Jakob Austin Young) via Time Bomb on Young (14:30)