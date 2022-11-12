NJPW TAMASHII Full Results – November 11, 2022

The inaugural NJPW TAMASHII event was held on November 11 in Christchurch, New Zealand at the Pioneer Recreation and Sports Centre.
NJPW TAMASHII was launched as a new brand similar to NJPW STRONG in the USA. The stars of NJPW will be competing with the best of the NJPW New Zealand Dojo and top talents from Australasia.
The debut event saw NJPW stars KENTA, Taiji Ishimori and Bad Luck Fale participate against top local talent. Jeff Cobb was originally scheduled for the event but had to pull out for personal reasons.
Here are the full results from NJPW TAMASHII for November 11:
- Mark Tui & Chris Miles defeated Jordan Allan-Wright & Shep Alexander
- Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza defeated Jake Taylor & Tony Kozina
- Stevie and Tome Filip defeated Rowan Davis & Nikolai Anton Bell
- Michael Richards defeated Richard Mulu
- KENTA defeated Andrew Villalobos
- Taiji Ishimori defeated Aaron Solo
The next NJPW TAMASHII event is scheduled for November 13 at Liberty Hall in Sydney, Australia.
#NJPWTamashii @NJTamashii @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/rmwrmXNhKF
— Aaron Solo (@AaronSoloAEW) November 12, 2022
Fans filing in earlier just before bell time in #christchurch to witness the inaugural #NJPWtamashii event.
Thank you #NewZealand for being a part of history tonight.
See you soon #Sydney 🤘#NJPW #BulletClub pic.twitter.com/FxNlFx9odI
— NJPW Tamashii (@NJTamashii) November 11, 2022