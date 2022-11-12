NJPW TAMASHII Full Results – November 11, 2022

The inaugural NJPW TAMASHII event was held on November 11 in Christchurch, New Zealand at the Pioneer Recreation and Sports Centre.

NJPW TAMASHII was launched as a new brand similar to NJPW STRONG in the USA. The stars of NJPW will be competing with the best of the NJPW New Zealand Dojo and top talents from Australasia.

The debut event saw NJPW stars KENTA, Taiji Ishimori and Bad Luck Fale participate against top local talent. Jeff Cobb was originally scheduled for the event but had to pull out for personal reasons.

Here are the full results from NJPW TAMASHII for November 11:

Mark Tui & Chris Miles defeated Jordan Allan-Wright & Shep Alexander

Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza defeated Jake Taylor & Tony Kozina

Stevie and Tome Filip defeated Rowan Davis & Nikolai Anton Bell

Michael Richards defeated Richard Mulu

KENTA defeated Andrew Villalobos

Taiji Ishimori defeated Aaron Solo

The next NJPW TAMASHII event is scheduled for November 13 at Liberty Hall in Sydney, Australia.