Nunzio Addresses His WWE NXT Appearance

This past Wednesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, which was broadcast from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, saw ECW original Nunzio battle NXT North American Champion “The Don Of NXT” Tony D’Angelo in an NXT North American Championship Match.

Nunzio, who came up short against The Don of NXT, appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including his appearance on the show and how his match lasted a little shorter than he wanted.

Nunzio said, “I thought it was great. I actually went with Francine. She didn’t really know anybody and was like, ‘I want to go with you.’ I said, ‘Honestly, I know who they are but I don’t know anybody either.’ Everybody was very nice and respectful. I talked to a few guys and always try to help out with a couple of matches. I talked to some people, trying to get my own match going. A little shorter than I wanted. Some people went over and stuff. I’m not paid by the hour. Take the minutes off, it’s okay. I love when they say that, ‘I’m sorry I cut your two.’ Okay, so I do three. It’s what you do in that five or six minutes.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



