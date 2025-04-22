NXT Stars Being Discussed For WWE Main Roster Call-Up

As the dust settles from WrestleMania 41, attention is already turning to the future—and it appears two top NXT stars could be making the leap to WWE’s main roster sooner rather than later.

On the Raw after WrestleMania, several prominent NXT names were spotlighted during the show. GiGi Dolin and Tatum Paxley were seen scouting a match for this week’s NXT, while NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and Roxanne Perez appeared together in a high-profile segment.

According to a report from Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, Trick Williams is expected to be called up to the main roster soon, with discussions ongoing regarding his transition. Williams has been one of the breakout stars of NXT over the past year, and rumors of a potential move to Raw or SmackDown have been swirling for some time.

Additionally, rising star Lola Vice is also being discussed internally as another possible call-up, according to the report.

WWE frequently reshuffles its rosters in the weeks following WrestleMania, making this a prime window for new faces to make their main roster debuts. While no official date has been confirmed, both names appear to be on the radar as WWE looks to inject fresh talent into its flagship shows.

