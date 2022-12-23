NXT Superstar Ivy Nile Gets Married At Florida Wedding Ceremony (Photos)

Congratulations are in order for a women’s wrestling star working as part of the talent roster in WWE NXT.

Ivy Nile, one-half of the NXT tag-team that includes Tatum Paxley, officially tied the knot at a wedding ceremony in Maitland, Florida this week.

Nile married her personal trainer Ari Levy-Melincoff after the happy couple previously announced their engagement via social media back in February.

“For the rest of my life, Ari Levy-Melincoff [is my heart],” Nile wrote as the caption to a post on her Instagram account that included videos and photos from the wedding ceremony held earlier this week in “The Sunshine State.”

Check out photos of Ivy Nile and Ari Levy-Melincoff’s wedding ceremony from earlier this week in Lake Maitland, Florida via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709).