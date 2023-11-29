ody Rhodes Reacts To QT Marshall Parting Ways With AEW

“The American Nightmare” is excited to see what QT Marshall does next.

Cody Rhodes took to social media on Tuesday to comment on QT Marshall resigning from All Elite Wrestling earlier this week.

“Did the work – was essential in making so many memories for fans [and] has been so instrumental in helping countless wrestlers,” Rhodes said or Marshall. “A pros’ PRO. We almost became friends ha.”

Rhodes continued, “I can’t wait to see what you do next! An OG and outstanding “num 2” through his tenure. Congratulations QT on the run so far.”

Check out the post below.