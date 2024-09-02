Odyssey Jones Taken Off Of Active WWE Roster Page

Odyssey Jones is no longer listed on the roster page at WWE.com.

This was noticed on Monday, however it’s worth noting that he has not been moved to the Alumni section of the company website, which is generally the case when a talent is leaving the company.

Jones resurfaced on WWE television on the August 5 episode of WWE Raw, making a splash with a double side-slam of both of The Authors of Pain.

After his return garnered a solid buzz, Jones competed alongside The New Day the following week on WWE Raw.

We will keep you posted as soon as updates regarding Odyssey Jones’ WWE status surfaces.