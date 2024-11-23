Olympian’s Match Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII

MMA legend Josh Barnett announced that Olympic Silver Medalist David Modzmanashvili will take on Matt Makowski in a singles match at his Bloodsport XII event on Sunday, November 24th, at the White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Previously announced for the show are MMA legend Josh Barnett facing AEW star MVP in a singles match, TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich taking on Lei Ying Lee (F.K.A. Xia Li in WWE) in singles action, Dominic Garrini battling Kevin Ku in a singles match, WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey going up against AKIRA in a singles match, “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander taking on “Speedball” Mike Bailey in a singles match, AEW star Marina Shafir of The Death Riders facing one-half of the reigning TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Jody Threat of Spitfire in a singles match, WWE NXT star Karmen Petrovic battling former ROH star Sumie Sakai in singles action, NXT’s Myles Borne taking on Royce Isaacs in a singles match, Calvin Tankman facing Lou Nixon in a singles match and appearances from TNA Wrestling star “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Matt Makowski.

Tickets for the event are already on sale via SeeTickets.us.

You can check out the post below.