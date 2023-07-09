Omos Discusses Working With Brock Lesnar At WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE star Omos discussed his experience working with Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39 in an interview with The Daily Mail.

He said, “I don’t think he (Brock Lesnar) gets the credit he deserves. He’s such an amazing and talented worker. He has figured out this business to the core. From his facial expressions, to his physicality, to his selling. He gets it. Most importantly, he understands his role depending on where he’s put. He has such awareness and that’s the person he is. Working with him, at first he was getting a feel for me and making me feel comfortable and he made sure I felt that way around WrestleMania. I remember having a conversation with him about how to prepare and he just said, ‘Don’t worry!’ For him, he wanted to see whether I could live up to expectations. Everything in life is a test and I knew I had to go out there and put everything I have learned into that match and I’m glad it came out the way it did. Brock is amazing. He was pleased after. I wanted to make sure he had fun, that’s always my goal. When it’s fun, you want to keep on doing it.”