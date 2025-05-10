Sean Waltman Reveals Coaching Role With WWE Performance Center Talent

WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman recently opened up about his current backstage role with WWE, offering rare insight into how he helps shape the company’s next generation of Superstars—without needing to be based at the Performance Center in Orlando.

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Waltman detailed his responsibilities working with the WWE ID program and NXT developmental talent, confirming that his coaching is conducted remotely via Zoom.

“At the Performance Center… they have these things called stall sessions,” Waltman explained. “It’s like tape study, watching the footage of the game… and just dissecting it, breaking it apart and you show them where, hey, maybe you could have done this a little faster. Things like that.”

“I do it over Zoom… I don’t have to move to Florida. It’s great, man. I love it.”

The former DX and nWo member revealed he currently works with a group of about 20 developing talents, many of whom are part of WWE’s new wave of athletes from sports and entertainment backgrounds. He affectionately referred to them as “kids,” despite some being close in age or even older than expected for rookies.

“They got a lot of really talented kids in that program… I really get a lot out of it,” Waltman said, reflecting on how much he enjoys nurturing up-and-coming performers.

Waltman’s remote involvement is another example of WWE utilizing veteran knowledge in innovative ways while allowing experienced minds like him to contribute without the demands of full-time travel or relocation.

