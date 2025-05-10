Final Line-Up For Tonight’s WWE Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 airs live tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, promising major championship matches and high-stakes showdowns.

The one-hour Kickoff pre-show begins at 6:00 p.m. ET, streaming live and free on Peacock, Netflix, and all official WWE social platforms. The main card will follow at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the officially announced card:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match
John Cena (champion) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Dominik Mysterio (champion) vs. Penta

Singles Match
Gunther vs. Pat McAfee

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match
Lyra Valkyria (champion) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE United States Championship Match
Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest

