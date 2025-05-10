Final Line-Up For Tonight’s WWE Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 airs live tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, promising major championship matches and high-stakes showdowns.

The one-hour Kickoff pre-show begins at 6:00 p.m. ET, streaming live and free on Peacock, Netflix, and all official WWE social platforms. The main card will follow at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the officially announced card:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

John Cena (champion) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dominik Mysterio (champion) vs. Penta

Singles Match

Gunther vs. Pat McAfee

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match

Lyra Valkyria (champion) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE United States Championship Match

Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest