Lyra Valkyria Says Becky Lynch Stopped Offering Advice After She Moved To Main Roster

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria is preparing for her biggest test to date — a title defense against Becky Lynch at WWE Backlash — but it seems the dynamic between the two Irish stars has shifted drastically since Valkyria’s days in NXT.

Speaking with Robbie Fox on My Mom’s Basement, Valkyria opened up about how her relationship with Lynch has evolved since her arrival on Raw.

“There hasn’t been that much advice [from Becky], to be honest,” Valkyria admitted. “I think I got more advice when I was down in NXT, but since I came up on the same brand and platform, the advice has definitely stopped coming.”

Valkyria acknowledged the shift as part of the competitive nature of the business.

“But it’s fair enough; we’re on the same platform now. So I guess I was competition from the second I got here, and she didn’t get to where she was from helping others.”

The tension between the champion and challenger has steadily built in recent weeks, amplified by Lynch’s controversial heel turn and admission that she orchestrated Bayley’s removal from the tag title match at WrestleMania 41. With both women bringing personal history and national pride into the ring, their clash at Backlash promises to be a heated affair.

