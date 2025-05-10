Video: Fan Ejected From WWE SmackDown After Throwing Bottle At John Cena

A disturbing moment occurred during the May 10th, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown in Dayton, Ohio, when a fan threw a beer bottle at Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena during his show-closing promo.

While Cena managed to keep composure and even referenced the incident mid-promo, he was visibly displeased. Security swiftly located and ejected the individual responsible as the surrounding crowd erupted with boos.

Peep who threw the bottle lmao pic.twitter.com/S1xbefVhqn — 𝕶𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖎 🎯💯 #ThankYouCena (@KcWrestling05) May 10, 2025

The fan’s actions serve as a clear violation of the boundaries between performer and audience. WWE has not yet commented on whether charges will be filed, but the message remains clear: audience members are not part of the show and should never throw objects or interfere with talent.

Despite the disruption, Cena continued his promo, addressing both the WWE Universe and his Backlash opponent, Randy Orton. Just as he finished, a hooded figure entered the ring and attempted to deliver an RKO, which Cena countered into an Attitude Adjustment.

However, the masked assailant turned out to be a decoy, later identified as NXT’s Shawn Spears. The real Randy Orton then struck from behind, landing a thunderous RKO on Cena as SmackDown went off the air.

