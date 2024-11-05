Omos Remembers Scott Hall’s Role In Producing His First WWE Match

Omos, the tallest man on WWE’s roster, recently spoke with The Undertaker on his “Six Feet Under” podcast. Omos talked about immigrating to the United States as a teenager, his time as a basketball player, falling in love with professional wrestling, and other WWE-related topics.

During his early WWE career, Omos received advice from WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and the late Scott Hall.

On Scott Hall producing his first match:

“He came down to the PC one day. He saw me and said, ‘Who the hell is that big guy’, like, I wish I could wrestle him. We got in the ring. He said a couple things. I told him, ‘I have a match.’ He said, ‘Where? I’ll come.’ He drove up to the show and produced my first ever match.”

You can check out the podcast below: