Opening Match For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Night 2 Revealed

The second night of NXT Halloween Havoc will take place from Orlando, Florida, and will be broadcast on the USA Network on Tuesday. WWE has put together an impressive card for the night.

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov will face Carmelo Hayes, NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will face Nathan Frazer, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will face Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne.

Angel & Humberto vs. The Creed Brothers in Tables, Ladders, and Scares will open the evening, WWE confirmed this afternoon.

Here is the entire card:

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. Nathan Frazer

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Thea Hail & Jacy Jayne

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Finals: Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice

Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match (opener): Angel & Humberto vs. The Creed Brothers

Singles Match: Bron Breakker vs. Mr. Stone

Singles Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

Shotzi and Scarlett will host this year’s Halloween Havoc