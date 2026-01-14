New Update Released On Status Of WWE 2K26

A new update has surfaced regarding the status of WWE 2K26, easing concerns among fans who feared the annual WWE gaming release might be skipped this year.

Traditionally, WWE launches its yearly video game during the Road to WrestleMania season, with the cover reveal and first teaser often debuting around the Royal Rumble. With less than a month remaining before this year’s Rumble and no official announcement made, online speculation had begun to swirl that WWE 2K26 may not be happening.

Those rumors have now been addressed by wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez. Speaking about the situation, Alvarez confirmed that the game is very much on the way and already deep into the marketing process.

“WWE taped the commercial for it in December and it will air over the next few weeks,” Alvarez said.

The comment confirms that WWE 2K26 is already in WWE’s promotional pipeline, despite the current lack of official reveals.

Last year’s installment, WWE 2K25, was released on March 14, 2025, to strong reviews. The title introduced new modes, an expanded roster, and additional gameplay features. Most notably, it debuted “The Island” mode for console players—an experience heavily inspired by NBA 2K’s popular “The City” concept. WWE later expanded the franchise further by launching a mobile version of 2K25 in collaboration with Netflix.

As of now, Alvarez’s confirmation regarding the commercial is the only concrete update. There has been no word on an official release date, cover star, or feature set for WWE 2K26. However, the timing aligns closely with WWE’s established marketing patterns, which often leverage the massive audience of the Royal Rumble to unveil first footage or announcements.

The 2026 Royal Rumble is scheduled for Saturday, January 31, at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia—marking the first time the event will be held outside of North America. The show will feature a special start time of 2 p.m. ET. Prior to that, WWE will present Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24 from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

With WrestleMania season fast approaching and marketing reportedly imminent, fans likely won’t have to wait much longer for WWE to officially lift the curtain on WWE 2K26.