Backstage News On WWE Reportedly Changing Its Plans For WrestleMania 42

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE began altering its plans for this April’s WrestleMania 42 around January 7th. This was the same time the company decided to have Drew McIntyre defeat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title. Meltzer also noted that there were previous rumors about a potential third match between Rhodes and Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 42. However, those plans seem to have changed, and WWE might now be considering a Triple Threat Match featuring McIntyre, Rhodes, and Jacob Fatu.

Meltzer added that the proposed Triple Threat Match may not even take place at WrestleMania 42, and there’s no certainty that it will happen at all, but it remains a possibility. He speculated that WWE’s decision to have McIntyre win the title was intended to “shake things up,” as the product had become “too predictable.”

As previously reported, WWE will be holding several qualifying matches on SmackDown later this week, with the winners competing in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The winner of that match will challenge McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia on January 31st. It was also mentioned that McIntyre is scheduled to appear at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.

Whether or not McIntyre will arrive at WrestleMania as champion is something fans will have to wait to see. WrestleMania 42 is set to take place on Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will air live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.