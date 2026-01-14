WWE NXT Talent Moved To Alumni Roster Following Departure

A WWE talent has officially been moved to the company’s alumni roster following her recent announcement that she was stepping away from professional wrestling.

Earlier this month, on January 4, Brinley Reece confirmed that her time with WWE had come to an end. In her statement, the former NXT star cited ongoing personal health challenges and a serious shoulder surgery as the reasons behind her difficult decision to leave the ring.

Just over a week after that announcement, Reece has now been removed from WWE’s active roster page and placed on the alumni section of the company’s official website, signaling the formal conclusion of her WWE run.

Reece joined WWE in 2023 with a background in tumbling and acrobatics and made her in-ring debut on NXT later that same year. While primarily featured on NXT, she also competed in several matches outside the brand, including appearances in TNA Wrestling in October 2024. Those matches included a bout on the pre-show of that year’s Bound for Glory event.

In early 2025, Reece transitioned to competing on WWE Evolve during the show’s first run of episodes. However, her momentum was soon halted when she was sidelined by the shoulder injury that ultimately ended her in-ring career.

Her final match under the WWE banner took place on March 22, 2025, where she faced Karmen Petrovic.

In addressing her departure, Reece emphasized that the decision was made with long-term well-being in mind. “It wasn’t an easy choice, but it was a necessary one — choosing my health, my body, and my future first,” she wrote.

While her WWE career was brief, Reece’s athletic background and resilience left a lasting impression, and her decision highlights the physical toll of the profession and the importance of prioritizing health beyond the ring.