CM Punk Fires Back At “Part-Timer” Criticism

CM Punk has pushed back strongly against the recurring criticism that labels him a “part-timer” since his return to WWE, insisting that comparisons to his younger self miss the point entirely.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Punk addressed accusations of hypocrisy head-on, explaining that his current schedule is driven by personal choice—not contractual obligation—and that he remains far more active than critics suggest.

“You know what they do with me? Like, everything’s a gotcha. ‘He said he hated part timers. Look at him. He’s a part timer now,’” Punk said, mocking the online discourse. I elect to be on every single show, if the travels allows it.”

To reinforce his point, Punk highlighted his participation in WWE’s recent non-televised holiday house show run. “We just did a Christmas loop. Like Christmas loop is fun. Harkens back to the old school days, where I can get on the road, get in the car, drive to the next town,” Punk said.

“I’m on my own clock. I get to see the fans. Punk also reflected emotionally on the return of his wife, AJ Lee, to WWE programming—describing it as a moment of long-overdue validation for both of them after years away from the spotlight.

When asked about his visible pride during her return segment, Punk offered a metaphor that connected their shared history with their present-day standing in the industry. “That’s where those [moments] intersect,” Punk said of his career and personal life. To me, all of that was showcasing like, this is you coming back to sit under the shade of trees that you planted 12 years ago.”

While acknowledging that some still attempt to downplay or discredit their past contributions, Punk said he has reached a point of peace regarding how he is perceived. “I feel like that a little bit… and I’m at the point now where I’m just like, all right, man… I’ll be over here doing my thing,” Punk stated.

Ultimately, Punk views the constant debate surrounding his schedule—whether praise or criticism—as a positive for WWE overall. “Here’s the thing, they’re talking about me, right? Constantly,” Punk concluded. “It’s good for business.”

As discussions around his role continue to dominate online discourse, Punk appears unfazed—confident that his presence, on his own terms, continues to move the needle.