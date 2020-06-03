Original Plans For The NXT Tag Team Titles Revealed

The Indus Shera tag team (managed by Malcolm Bivens) was reportedly going to feud with Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne for the NXT tag team titles. However, the international travel ban led to WWE having to change plans and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted the following about the situation:

“When it became clear that Riddle would need to drop the NXT Tag Team Titles, there wasn’t enough confidence in Indus Shera to be in that spot as of yet, and they were temporarily removed from TV.”

The decision was made to go with Imperium as the new tag team champions because the team has more experience. Riddle was apparently going to head to the main roster sooner but Covid-19 led to WWE delaying plans while waiting to see if anything would change with the travel ban.

