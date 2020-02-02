Paige’s Family Responds To Fans Criticizing Her Appearance

Paige’s mom Julia and brother Roy responded to fans criticizing Paige’s appearance with the following messages on Twitter:

She was 18 years old when she moved to usa for @WWE, she is 27 now, and she has also been to hell and back and HAD to have work done…. my daughter is amazing and I would rather her look this way than seeing her broken. She's a survivor and she is now happy, She is beautiful https://t.co/XdPinXrFta

— Julia Hamer (@RealsarayaK) February 2, 2020