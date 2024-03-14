Pat McAfee And His Co-Hosts From The Pat McAfee Show Will Be Part Of A WWE 2K24 DLC Pack

WWE commentator Pat McAfee recently took to an episode of his Pat McAfee Show, where he talked about a number of topics including how he and his co-hosts (Boston Connor, Ty Schmit, Darius Butler and AJ Hawk) will be part of a new WWE 2K24 DLC pack and that they will be playable characters.

McAfee also noted that none his co-hosts took the spots of any of the active WWE stars.

You can check out McAfee’s comments below.