Pat McAfee Claims That Someone From ESPN Is Attempting To Sabotage His Show

WWE celebrity star Pat McAfee signed a multi-million dollar deal with ESPN in May 2023 to bring The Pat McAfee Show to the sports channel. McAfee accused ESPN of deliberately sabotaging his show and leaking false information to the media this week.

Here’s what McAfee had to say:

“I believe, Norby Williamson is the guy who is attempting to sabotage our program. Now, I’m not 100 percent sure. That is just seemingly the only human that has information, and then that information gets leaked, and it’s wrong, and it sets a narrative of what our show is.

Are we just gonna combat that from a rat every single time? Somebody tried to get ahead of our actual ratings release with wrong numbers 12 hours beforehand. That’s a sabotage attempt. It’s been happening this entire season from some people who didn’t necessarily love the old addition of ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ to the ESPN family. There’s a lot of those.”