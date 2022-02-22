Pat McAfee Speaks On Rumors of Cody Rhodes Coming To WWE

During his podcast, WWE Smackdown announcer Pat McAfee commented on the rumors that Cody Rhodes is coming to WWE…

“I guess Cody Rhodes is coming to WWE. I guess. Who cares, dude, you know? Him and his little friends, they started something, it was terrible, we actually went head-to-head with them on Wednesdays, we beat ’em a couple different times, who cares? The hell with Cody Rhodes!”

“Now people are going to think I’m starting an angle with Cody Rhodes,” he joked. “I’m actually pretty pumped if Cody is coming back. [He’s] obviously a massive name in Sports Entertainment. If he’s coming to SmackDown, I’m excited by it.”