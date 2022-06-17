Pat McAfee Speaks Out on Vince McMahon Allegations, Questions If We’ll Get the Truth

On Thursday’s The Pat McAfee Show, WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee explored the claims against WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and Senior Vice President of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.

McAfee provided an update on the situation surrounding McMahon and Laurinaitis. He admitted that he doesn’t know much about the situation, but that he’s “excited to hear the chatter” at SmackDown on Friday in Minneapolis. McAfee did say the allegations are terrible, and not fantastic at all.

“I don’t know, I know less than everybody else,” McAfee said, adding that he’s not really in a position where he would have additional information. “I don’t know shit about fuck, okay? I don’t know shit about fuck over there. I go in, do my thing, say hello to everybody, I’m out. I’m in maybe the most awesome situation in the history of WWE for anybody. I’m a longtime fan, lifelong fan of the company, but I’m not a part of any of the anything, really. I’m part of no groups, I have no locker room when I go there. I literally just kind of bounce around, do my thing, and I’m out.”

McAfee, who was allowed a rare McMahon interview in March before losing to him at WrestleMania 38 in April, then shared his perspective on the issue as someone on the outside looking in, as well as his thoughts on working SmackDown this week.

“I’m going there tomorrow,” he said. “I’m excited to hear the chatter. Now, obviously, what is being alleged is not fantastic at all, it’s terrible. There will be full investigations. I’m watching along with everybody else in the middle of Indianapolis but that came out of nowhere yesterday. What will happen? TBD. There’s going to be a lot of investigations.”

McAfee talked about the types of investigations he expects to see and stated we’ll probably never know the whole truth.

“There will be an investigation about the investigations too and then those investigations will somehow contradict other investigations,” he said. “Will we ever get the truth? No, hopefully, we get part of it though and I think that’s what everybody is hoping for. So, who knows how that whole thing will go? It sounds incredibly problematic.”

“I don’t know how that’s going to go,” McAfee added about Friday’s SmackDown.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.