Paul Wight Wishes He Could Have Wrestled Bret Hart

AEW personality Paul Wight recently spoke with DAZN on a number of topics including how he wishes he could have wrestled fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart at some point in his career because he like the way Bret worked with the bigger guys.

Wight said, “I liked a lot of the matches the way Bret Hart worked with bigger guys. I am saddened, as fortunate as I am to have worked with incredible talents that I’ve worked with over my career, anybody that’s ever been anybody. I am saddened by the fact that I never got to have a run with Bret Hart. I think at the right stage of my career; I think it would have been an epic battle. It’d been a hell of a lot of fun, at least for me.”

Wight also spoke about WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart ribbing him about a matchup they could have had against each other.

“Bret and I actually talked about having a match one time. This is after he was retired. He was riding with me on my tour bus, and I had given him the remote to the TV because I was going to go to bed, and he says, ‘Hey, before you go to bed, I want to run an idea by you. I’m like, ‘Okay,’ I mean, it’s Bret Hart, he wants to give me an idea. You listen, you know? He says, ‘I got an idea how you and I can work.’ I was worried about his health at the time. I was like, ‘Well, how are we going to work, Bret? I mean, you’re not cleared.’ He goes, ‘Oh, I’m pretty sure I’d get cleared for what we’re doing, and you’re so safe, and you’re so good at what you do.’ He says we can have a heck of a match. He went on for an hour explaining how we get in the match and how we’d start the program, and he gets to the finish of me tripping over the Canadian flag and then he beats me with a small package. So he just ribbed me for an hour to keep me awake. I went, ‘Bret, you’re lucky. I should throw you off my bus.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)