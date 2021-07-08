Peacock Adds Several WWE Documentaries and ECW Events

Peacock continues to add WWE programming to the WWE Network section of their streaming service.
Here is the latest content that has been added, courtesy of PWinsider:
* The Road to Evolution special
* The nWo The Revolution documentary
* The Bruno Sammartino special
* The Ladies and Gentlemen… My Name Is Paul Heyman documentary
* Prelude To the Biggest Fight special on Brock Lesnar versus John Cena at Summerslam 2014.
* ECW 3 Way Dance 1995
* ECW Big Apple Blizzard Blast 1996
* ECW Crossing the Line Again 1997
* ECW Just Another Night 1996
* Hulk Hogan’s Unreleased Collectors Series Compilation
* ECW Return of The Funker 1995
* The 2014 Celebrating Champion Special Olympics USA Games documentary
* The 2015 Phenom versus The Beast Summerslam Reckoning special
* The 2014 Live from Madison Square Garden special featuring Brock Lesnar versus The Big Show
* The Straight Outta Dudleyville: The Legacy of the Dudley Boyz documentary
* ECW Gangstas Paradise 1995