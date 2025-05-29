Peacock Series ‘Laid’ Featuring WWE’s Big E Canceled After One Season

Peacock’s dark rom-com series Laid, which featured WWE superstar Big E in a supporting role, has officially been canceled after just one season, according to a report from Variety.

The show, which starred Stephanie Hsu, debuted in December 2024 and told the story of a woman whose ex-lovers begin dying in bizarre ways, forcing her to revisit her romantic past. Marketed as a twisted romantic comedy, the series explored the question, “Why can’t I find love, is there something wrong with me?” with a provocative twist: “Yes. There is. The problem is definitely you.”

Laid also starred Andre Hyland, Olivia Holt, and David Denman, with Big E receiving praise for his comedic performance in a non-wrestling role. Despite its unique premise and strong ensemble cast, the show will not return for a second season.