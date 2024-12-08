Penta El Zero Miedo Makes Surprise AAA Appearance Following AEW Departure

On Saturday night, Penta El Zero Miedo was spotted and the free agent star sparked conversation. His contract with All Elite Wrestling terminated at the beginning of the month, and he was removed from the company’s talent roster page.

Penta is free to sign with any company, including WWE. Despite WWE’s significant interest, he may wait till his brother and tag team partner are free and clear. Rey Fenix will remain with AEW after the promotion decided to add time missed due to injury to his contract.

He appeared the AAA Lucha Libre television taping, when he entered the ring during the broadcast to lead the audience in a “Cero Miedo” chant before cutting a promo.

The top star appeared in a post on the company’s social media sites, as seen below:

https://x.com/luchalibreaaa/status/1865603691937460361