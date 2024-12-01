Penta El Zero Miedo Reportedly A Free Agent

Penta El Zero Miedo is reportedly a free agent after his contract recently expired. However, his brother, Rey Fenix, is still under contract with AEW for several months.

According to Fightful Select, the company has no current creative plans for Fenix following the news that Penta has already been in contact with WWE. The report also noted that this situation has led to changes in AEW’s creative direction, including the rumored plans for Death Triangle to win the World Trios Titles at All In 2024.

These plans were scrapped as tensions between the Lucha Brothers and AEW grew. It is said that there is a significant amount of interest in Penta from the Indie scene; however, both Penta and Fenix are expected to join WWE when the time comes.