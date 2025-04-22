Penta Lists WWE Dream Matches

WWE star Penta discussed various topics with WWE Deutschland, including which WWE stars he would like to work with now that he is part of the company’s roster.

Penta said, “I want to wrestle with [CM] Punk, Cena, Roman Reigns. Seth Rollins too. Who else excites me? Maybe against [Jey] Uso, why not? [Jacob] Fatu. Cody. With Cody [Rhodes], I have a good history with him in different places, but why not now? In my opinion, in my mind, now everything is possible in WWE. Everything you think is very possible in WWE. The sky is the limit. Why not? I’m here, man. Why not now? I want everything in WWE.”