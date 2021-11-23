Person That Stole Vince McMahon’s Cleopatra Egg Identified On WWE RAW

On the November 22nd 2021 edition of WWE RAW, it was revealed that Austin Theory was the person that stole Vince McMahon’s “Cleopatra Egg” at the Survivor Series PPV. Theory said he was just trying to take a selfie with the egg and brought it to his hotel because he got nervous.

Instead of firing him, McMahon gave Theory the “reward” which was a WWE Title match against Big E in the main event of RAW. Big E ended up winning the match with the Big Ending after Theory was distracted by Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins arguing on the outside of the ring.