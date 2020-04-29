Pete Dunne Addreses His Current Break From WWE Television

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com, Pete Dunne commented on the Coronavirus pandemic and his hiatus from WWE television:

“I think it’s a much-needed break in a way. I think for years and years we talked about maybe, is there a way that wrestling could have a kind-of off-season. I think this is a good trial for that for some of us. To be able to be back in England with my family and being able to train a bit differently to how I would if I was on the road and wrestling all the time. I’m just trying to put a positive spin on something that’s hugely negative [coronavirus/lockdown]. But if I was going to [have an off-season], then spending time with the family, training hard, recouping and then coming back better.”