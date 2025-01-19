Photo: Brooke Hogan Welcomes Twins Oliver And Molly Into The World

Brooke Hogan, daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, has announced the birth of her twins. She shared the joyous news on Instagram, introducing her newborns to the world.

Brooke, who married hockey player Steven Oleksy in 2022, has been enjoying a quiet life in Tennessee. In her Instagram post, she revealed the names and birth date of her twins:

“So… just been staying off socials cooking these two cuties.💙Oliver Andrew Oleksy + Molly Gene Oleksy 🩷 Born Jan 15, 2025 Our hearts have been made whole by the arrival of these two sweet souls we get to love. God is good.ene Oleksy Born Jan 15, 2025.”

The news has been met with congratulations from fans and well-wishers. Brooke, who has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years, previously made appearances on WWE television in 2006 during Hulk’s SummerSlam feud with Randy Orton, where she promoted her music career and the family’s reality show, Hogan Knows Best. She was also an on-screen character in TNA from 2012-2013, participating in a storyline romantic angle with Bully Ray.

The arrival of Oliver and Molly marks a new chapter for Brooke and Steven as they embrace parenthood. Congratulations to the happy couple!