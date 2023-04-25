Photo: Edge & Christian Reunite At NHL Game

There has been a lot of speculation among fans in recent weeks about a possible reunion of Edge and Christian inside the squared circle. Despite the fact that they are in different promotions, they have remained close friends after decades of friendship.

Christian joined AEW in 2021 after being medically cleared the previous year and working the WWE 30-man Royal Rumble match. In early 2020, the WWE Hall of Famer signed a three-year contract with WWE worth $3 million per year, and he has been working on a part-time basis ever since.

Christian was rumored to want to do one more tag team match or run with Edge in WWE. It is contingent on Christian’s contract status with AEW.

Edge is not expected to leave WWE for AEW because he has publicly stated his desire to retire from the wrestling business for the second time sooner rather than later.

As seen below, the longtime tag team reunited at a recent NHL playoff game: