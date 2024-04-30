WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2 Preview For Tonight (4/30/2024)

NXT Spring Breakin’ wraps up tonight.

The second and final night of the annual two-week themed NXT events premieres tonight, live at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour NXT on USA show is an appearance by the new NXT World Champion Trick Williams, as well as an NXT Underground battle, with women’s wrestling legend Natalya, with Karmen Petrovic in her corner, taking on martial artist turned pro wrestler Lola Vice, with Shayna Baszler in her corner.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe vs. The O.C., Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jayne, Ridge Holland vs. Shawn Spears, Oba Femi vs. Ivar for the NXT North American Championship, as well as The Super Sonic Duo vs. Authors of Pain for the NXT World Tag-Team Championships.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2 results coverage from Orlando, FL.