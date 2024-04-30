Booker T Says We Need To Move Past The Attitude Era Sooner Or Later

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling on a number of topics including how the Attitude Era is something that will always be talked about as it is already a part of everyone’s life as well as how the stars today should make the current era better than the Attitude Era.

Booker T said, “The Attitude Era is something that we’re always gonna talk about. It’s always gonna be something that was part of your life, my life, in some way, shape, or form. But I do understand what guys like Cody is talking about, as far as this era now. This is their era. Is it better than the Attitude Era? Well, to them, they should want to try to make it better than the Attitude Era.”

On how we need to move past the Attitude Era:

“The thing is, we can’t talk about the Attitude Era forever. We’re gonna have to move past this sooner or later. We’re gonna have to start talking about this next generation [laughs], the Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes of the world and their legacy and their ‘Attitude Era’ that they created. So I understand it, I get it. If I was in Cody Rhodes’ shoes, Drew McIntyre, any of these young guys, I would feel the exact same way.”

You can check out Booker T’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)