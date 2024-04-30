Ric Flair Provides An Update On The Recovery Process Of Charlotte Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including his daughter Charlotte’s in-ring ability and how he believes she is the greatest.

Ric Flair said, “I think she’s the greatest. I think she’s arguably one of the two or three best wrestlers, period, in the company. And she looks better physically now than she did when she started. I mean, she’s so committed to meal plans and her workouts.”

On Charlotte’s recovery from injury:

“She’s so far ahead now in this rehab. But she just has to, you know, keep it in mind that she’s gotta follow Dr.’s dues and orders, and it’s got to be a nine-month recovery, no matter how good she feels… To be the athlete that she wants to be and do all these Corkscrew Moonsaults and stuff like that, she’s got to be at a hundred percent.”

