Photo: Naomi Reveals Her New Look

One WWE star has changed their look before the company presents its upcoming PLE.

WWE’s Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event takes place on Saturday at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, and will air on Peacock. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest is slated to face Drew McIntyre in the main event.

Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will face Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, as well as Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, in a triple threat match. Last month, at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE, the champions successfully defended their crowns on the pre-show against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae.

Naomi returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble this past January after being released from WWE in 2022 due to a creative dispute and having a successful TNA Wrestling run in 2023.

As seen below, Naomi now has blue highlights in her hair: