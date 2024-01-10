Photo: Opening Brackets For This Year’s NXT Dusty Classic Tournament

The final team in the 2024 NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament has been decided.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, the final team in the latest annual Dusty Classic tournament was announced.

During a backstage segment on the show, Carmelo Hayes informed a hesitant Trick Williams that the two were the final team in this year’s tourney field. Williams wasn’t sure about the idea, as he thought he should focus on his NXT World Championship opportunity against Ilja Dragunov, however Hayes ended up getting him to come around.

The complete bracket for this year’s tournament was then unveiled via an official graphic that appeared on the screen. On one side of the bracket is Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Gallus and Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer, both of which take place on tonight’s show.

On the other side of the bracket is the aforementioned duo of Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade, as well as Chase U vs. LWO.

Check out the official opening brackets for this year’s NXT Men’s Dusty Classic Tournament below.