Photos: Cody Rhodes Makes Public Appearance Wearing Neck Brace

Cody Rhodes has been actively selling the storyline neck injury he sustained following his WWE Championship defense against Kevin Owens at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The dramatic post-match attack saw Owens, fueled by frustration, deliver two piledrivers to Rhodes. The segment ended with Rhodes being stretchered out of the arena, creating intense speculation about his condition.

In the aftermath, Owens has taken to declaring himself the “true WWE Champion,” carrying the Winged Eagle Title and even wrestling at house shows while presenting himself as the champ. Meanwhile, Rhodes made a public appearance at a Friday event hosted by Brandi Rhodes’ NakedMind Yoga & Pilates studio, where he was notably wearing a neck brace to maintain the storyline.

Fans should rest assured, however, that this is all part of the ongoing narrative, and Rhodes is not actually injured. The commitment to the storyline has generated significant buzz heading into WWE’s upcoming programming.



(Photos: @TrizzeTrell)