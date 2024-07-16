Photos: Cora Jade Reveals Her New Look

While away from in-ring action, Cora Jade has made the decision to alter her appearance.

Jade is currently injured and will be out of action for several months, if not a year. Her match against Lyra Valkyria for the women’s title was cut short due to an injury in the main event of an NXT live event in January.

The top star sustained a knee injury, forcing the match to be halted. The referee and doctors checked on her before assisting her to the back. She’s on the shelf with a torn ACL.

While in recovery, she has kept fans updated. She recently shared a video of herself doing 155-pound barbell squats without a knee brace. As seen below, she has decided to add purple highlights to her hair.

We wish her a speedy recovery.