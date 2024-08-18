Photos: Dralistico Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Caro Rodriguez

A member of the All Elite Wrestling talent roster is engaged to be married after this weekend.

AEW star Dralistico surfaced on social media on Sunday afternoon to share photos of himself proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Caro Rodriguez.

“I love you 😘 after 10 years 🫶 we are finally getting married,” Dralistico wrote via Instagram. “Caro Rodriguez, a wonderful moment that I lived when I asked for your hand so that you could share the rest of your life by my side 💚🔥🔥 #iloveyou.”

We here at Rajah.com would like to extend our congratulations to the happy couple on their engagement and forthcoming nuptials.